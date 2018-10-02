Lana will do anything to get back on TV, even if it means risking it all at work.

In this clip from Wednesday's' all-new Total Divas, Lana and Rusev get called into talent relations director Mark Carrano's office after their racy photo shoot goes viral.

"I get a call to go to Carrano's office," Lana admits to the camera. "Ugh, back at the principal's office."

"So you guys had a pretty interesting weekend, huh?" Carrano asks the couple. "I'm not a big Twitter guy as you know or Instagram, but the one that I found which was really cool was this one on celebrities uncovered naked, nude photos."

As Carrano proceeds to scroll through the NSFW images, the couple begins to squirm, but not so fast Carrano, it's not what you think!

"Well, we were doing a publicity stunt to promote our movie that is coming out, but the funny part is that we weren't really, really, really naked," Lana explains. "And you gotta trust us on this one," Rusev insists. "You gotta believe us," Lana adds.