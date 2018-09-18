The Total Divas ladies aren't afraid of much, but this may change during a visit to a swamp.

In this exclusive clip from the season eight premiere of Total Divas, Paige and the girls go on a swamp tour while in New Orleans for WrestleMania week. While the women are there for work, they remember to make a little time for sightseeing.

"Ladies, Ladies! I am your tour guide," Paige quips to her friends. "Welcome to 'Paige Encounters.' So, as you can see, there is a lot of swampy areas. It smells a little weird."

However, the wrestlers are quickly distracted when Nattie Neidhart spots an alligator in the water. Before long, the swamp boat is completely surrounded by gators.

"There's one coming over there and there's one coming over there and there's one coming over there," a stunned Lana remarks. "Oh my god! There's three coming. Are you kidding me?"