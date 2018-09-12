Girl power.

In this supertease for E!'s season eight of Total Divas, it appears the WWE stars of the docu-series are feeling themselves like never before. Not only do fans get a taste of the ladies' historic participation in WrestleMania 34, but they also get a firsthand look at how the women are taking control of their personal lives.

"It's the best time to be a woman," Trinity Fatu (whose stage name is Naomi) proudly states. "Like, period."

We're certain Nikki Bella supports this sentiment. Case in point: the Total Bellas veteran confidently flirts with a younger beau in the footage above. In case you missed it, Nikki has formally split from her longtime love John Cena.

"Am I making you embarrassed 'cause you're with an older woman?" Nikki is seen teasing her suitor.