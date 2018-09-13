RETURNS
This season on Total Divas, Brie Bella is preparing to make her return to the WWE main stage, but not without her fateful sidekick, one-year-old daughter Birdie!

From taking trips to the Big Apple with her family and soaking up the summer sun, to cheering on both mom and her newly-returned wrestler dad Daniel Bryan, Birdie is too cute to handle.

With Total Divas making its season eight return to our screens on Sept. 19, we're sure to see plenty more adorable family moments from Brie and Birdie in and outside the ring.

Get ready to re-activate "Brie Mode" by taking a look at some of Brie and baby Birdie's cutest pics in the gallery below! 

Birdie, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

The Flock

"Such an amazing day!!!"

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Birdie Hits the Gym

"When you hit the gym with Mommy #fitness #lifestyle #mommyandme"

Nikki Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Coco's Corner

"When Coco visits we read a lot of books!! #auntie #cocoandbirdie"

Article continues below

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Flying Out

"Bye NYC"

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie

Instagram

Family Photos

"Best Morning in Central Park!! #family #centralpark #nyc"

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Brunch With the Bird

"Brunchin' with my Munchin'"

Article continues below

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

High-Tech Bird

"Future CEO! #BirdistheWord"

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Birdie in the City

"No better feeling than to wake up with your family before having a long day of work. Love my Bird and City views! #NYC #TotalBellas #WWE #TravelingFam #Bird #Glamtime"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Nature Baby

"Love the way Daddy @bryanldanielson puts Sunscreen on Bird lol. At least she's protected."

Article continues below

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Ole Blue Eyes

Brie and Birdie pose for a selfie.

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Tie Dye Tot

"Getting over being sick and teething means Mommy is getting a lot of attitude!!"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Birdie at the Beach

"Loved experiencing Tahoe with Birdie....keeping the tradition going #family #vacay #tradition #LakeTahoe"

Article continues below

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Lake Day

"A fun lake day now #TotalBellas on E!"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Selfie Squad

"My heart"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy Date

"She loves when her Daddy reads to her! #daddysgirl #daddylife #family"

Article continues below

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Super Sunnies

"A little grocery shopping before we watch #WWE Money in the Bank and #TotalBellas Cauliflower Wings and Vegan Carrot Hot Dogs!!! ps. Bird is obsessed with sunglasses bc of Auntie Coco @totalbellas 9/8c tonight on E!"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Pajama Party in NYC

"Someone is loving NYC #BirdintheCity"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Independence BAE

"Happy 4th of July #freedom #fourthofjuly #bbq."

Article continues below

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Sliders

"#BirdandMama."

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

"#BirdandMama."

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Out of the Box

"My Everything #motherslove #myBird."

Article continues below

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Birdie's First Birthday

"And so sassiness begins!!! #BirthdayGirl #mygirl #bird."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Baby Bodybuilder

"Bring your baby to workout day!!!! Thank you @shapeupstudio2018 for letting Bird hang out today and for killing my legs!! #fitness #babyweight #happy #sweatsesh"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Kisses

How cute is this?!

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Mellow Yellow

"Palm Springs Vibe."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

First Earth Day

"In one hour The Danielson's will be taking over @awesomenesstv IG story to show you what Earth Day means to us!!! #EarthDay #SavethePlanet"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Mama Bird & Baby Bird

"Mama & Bird."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Mornings With Birdie

"How we do mornings!! Water Fountains and Dirt!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Watching Daddy

"Heart is Full. #wrestlemania"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Daniel Bryan. Brie Bella

Instagram

Birdie & Her Bug

"Always wanted a @vw bus... now I just live vicariously through Birdie," Bryan wrote on IG.

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Baby Blues

"My blue jean baby."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Easter Bunny

"My Easter Bunny."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Hop Hop

"The Bird and I #easter"

Article continues below

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Wine Time

"Hello Napa!!! We need to get Mommy a, It's 5'o'clock somewhere shirt with a wine glass!!! @belleradici #BirdiesFIRSTnapaTrip."

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Music Maker

"Morning Music put on by the Bird!"

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Mom's Kisses

"The most powerful love I've ever felt. #myBirdiejoe"

Article continues below

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Cutie Fruity

"Good Morning"

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Play Time

"Couldn't imagine life without this one!!! Check out my interview @yourzenmama link in bio, mommies being honest. https://www.yourzenmama.com/new-blog/2018/3/2/folks-we-love-with-brie-bella"

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Sweet Treats

"We first found this gem in PB @sugarandscribe and now it's a big diamond in La Jolla...so happy I can bring my sweet little Bird to this delicious spot."

Article continues below

Daniel Bryan, Birdie, Total Divas, Total Bellas

Instagram

V-Day Love

"A day to remind you how much love is beaming from your heart!!! #HappyValentinesDay #TheDanielsons #Love #myloves"

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Birdie Joe

"Wish I could be as cool as the Bird!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Glam Sesh

Little Birdie keeps her mom company while in the glam chair.

Article continues below

Birdie

Instagram

Birdie Mode

"Amazing I get to celebrate #RAW25 with @bryanldanielson and our little Bird. I've been so blessed to share the ring with extraordinary women and to have my little girl look up to the empowering women we have today!!! #WWE #futurechamp #love #briemode #bellaarmy"

Birdie, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Football & Family

"Such an amazing day!! Saw the best musical ever @hamiltonmusical AND the @philadelphiaeagles become NFC champions and are headed to SuperBowl!!! #feelingood #happysunday #football #nyc #broadway #datenight #flyeaglesfly #hamilton"

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Birdie Bundled Up

"Hello NYC"

Article continues below

Birdie, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Magic

Daddy Bryan captioned this adorable photo, "Magic. #dadlife" 

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Daddy & Me

Brie captioned this daddy and daughter pic with just five heart emojis. Wonder why?!

Daniel Bryan, Birdie

Instagram

Sports Star

"Today's game is BIG!!! If the @seahawks win and the Falcons lose, the Hawks make the playoffs! Birdie wanted to dress up to support her favorite team! #gohawks #12thman #daddysgirl"

Article continues below

