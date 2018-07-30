BRAND NEW
Nikki Bella and John Cena Break Up Again Two Months After Reconciling

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 5:17 PM

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal

Nikki Bella and John Cena aren't walking down the aisle after all. 

The WWE star and Total Divas personality announced Monday that the on-again, off-again couple have split once again. 

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Bella shared with People in a statement. "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

Meanwhile, Cena has not commented publicly. 

Their breakup comes only two months after Nikki's rep confirmed to E! News that she and John were "working on their relationship" and just over three months since they initially called off their engagement

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

At the time, the reality TV star told E! News in a statement, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives." 

Nikki and John began dating in 2012 and chronicled the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas. In fact, Nikki made the shocking confession that she wasn't ready to marry her longtime love during last night's episode of Total Bellas

"I definitely feel like I haven't been myself for a longtime. I feel like I'm starting the journey of finding me again," Nikki shared on camera. "And I just feel like in my heart, when I heal myself and figure out what's wrong with me, he will be there. And if he's not, then it wasn't mean to be."

Story developing... more to come. 

TAGS/ John Cena , Nikki Bella , Couples , Breakups , Total Divas , Total Bellas , Apple News , Top Stories
