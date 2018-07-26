BRAND NEW
WED 9e|6p

The Ladies of Total Divas Are Returning to the Ring and You'll Never Guess Who's Back!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The ladies of the WWE are back and they are proving that the women's division is bigger and badder than ever.

In this Total Divas teaser from the show's upcoming eighth season, the wrestlers show that they're more than all in to win, they're all in for each other and for the changing landscape of the WWE. 

"We are just killing it," the fierce Nia Jax says.

And with the return of fan favorite Paige, that statement couldn't ring anymore true. 

Check out the clip above to see how the ladies plan to dominate the ring when Total Divas returns on Sept. 19!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Paige , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Trinity Fatu , Nattie Neidhart , WWE , , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Why Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Getting Smaller Breast Implants

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Gets Real About Her "Hard as Hell" Second Pregnancy

Sandra Bullock, The Proposal

Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock! Celebrate the Actress by Voting for Her Best Rom-Com Now!

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Shows Support for Demi Lovato With Temporary Matching Lion Tattoo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sentebale Polo 2018

Meghan Markle Is All Smiles in Blue Dress as She Supports Prince Harry at Sentebale Polo Cup

Jenna Dewan, Women's Health

Jenna Dewan Gets Naked, Talks Life Without Channing Tatum

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 Teaser Is Full of Drama, Babies and Weddings?!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.