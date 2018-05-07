BRAND NEW
Total Divas Renewed for Two More Seasons!

by Brett Malec | Mon., May. 7, 2018 8:00 AM

These WWE stars aren't going anywhere!

Total Divas has been renewed for two more seasons, E! and the WWE announced today. Season eight will premiere later this year with a handful of familiar faces and even a blast from past seasons.

"We are thrilled to have celebrated the 100th episode of this popular franchise and are grateful to announce two additional seasons," Amy Introcaso-Davis, E!'s Executive Vice President of Development and Production, said in a statement Thursday. "The series will continue to give a rare glimpse at a beloved cast of strong, diverse women whose big personalities, unique relationships and aspirational lifestyles have proven to resonate with our audience."

Season seven of Total Divas followed the stories of Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nattie Neidhart, Trinity Fatu, Maryse, Nia Jax, Lana, Alexa Bliss and Carmella.

The Bella Twins' story will continue when their spinoff Total Bellas returns Sunday, May 20.

