Surfing lessons from hell!

In this clip from Tuesday's season nine finale of Total Divas, Nattie Neidhart and fellow WWE superstar Liv Morgan find themselves in extreme pain after a run in with some sea urchins. While trying to learn to surf on a Hawaiian getaway, both Nattie and Liv accidentally step on the poisonous sea dwellers.

"All of a sudden, I feel this stabbing pain in my foot. Like, a sharp, shooting pain," Neidhart describes in a confessional. "It feels like there's a hundred needles in my foot."

As the superstars are in an immense amount of pain, their instructors guide them to the shore to examine the situation.

"They're in there, buddy!" Liv quips while hopping on one foot. "Ow! Don't make that face."

"There's some what we call, 'Wana.' It's sea urchin," one instructor notes. "You've got some of that in your foot."

Amid the instructors' warning to not pull out the sea urchins' spines, Neidhart understandably demands to be taken to the emergency room as she wants them removed, "right now."