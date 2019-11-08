by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 8:00 AM
Nia Jax's situation may be worse than she thought.
In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE superstar reveals she has concerns for not one, but both of her knees. As fans surely recall, earlier this season, the Total Divas star learned that her ongoing knee pain was due to a missing ACL graft.
"Now that I am aware that my right ACL is gone and that's most likely where my pain's been coming from, I have this weird feeling that there's something wrong with my left knee as well," Jax explains in a confessional. "I've been in pain in that knee for a long, long time."
And it appears as though Nia's instincts are correct as the doctor orders an MRI. According to Nia's doctor, the left knee feels similarly to her ACL-missing right knee.
"You know, being out isn't something that people want to do," Jax adds later on. "You wanna keep working, especially when you have the title match at WrestleMania."
Of course, Nia's health crisis doesn't just affect her as she's currently teamed up with her cousin Tamina.
Understandably, Nia is concerned that her situation will derail Tamina's first ever "WrestleMania moment."
Following her consultation with the WWE doctor, Jax breaks down into tears and finds herself needing to step away from the Total Divas camera.
"The past five years…it's been non-stop wrestling," Nia concludes. "To be taken out and kind of have to go away for a while is extremely scary."
Watch the emotional scene play out in the clip above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?