Wednesday
10p|7e

Watch Nia Jax Take on the Top Rope Despite Knee Injury & Fear of Heights

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Nia Jax leaping from the top rope and hopefully sticking her landing!

The seasoned WWE wrestler practices a difficult stunt in this clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas, and she's not quite sure she has the hang of it just yet. As tends to be the case for most people endeavoring to try something new and master it in a short period of time, Nia appears to be working through a few layers of anxiety during a training session leading up to WrestleMania. Her knee injury, which has persisted for the better part of a year, isn't making things any easier.

"There's so much going on right now with my knees and WrestleMania," Nia explains, adding, "I'm definitely nervous about it."

Physical challenges aside, "This will be the first time that I'm actually attempting to get up to the top rope," she continues, noting her fear of heights as she approaches the practice ring with Nattie Neidhart ("one of the best technical wrestlers" in the business, according to Jax) and WWE instructor Norman Smiley.

Watch

WWE Superstars Stay True to Themselves on Total Divas

"You got this!" shouts Neidhart, as her colleague positions herself on the second rope from the top (just so everyone's clear, these are the ropes that line the circumference of most wrestling rings), which is still pretty far from the floor. After a couple of unsuccessful tries, Nia sounds discouraged.

"I'm legit struggling here," she tells Nattie and Norman. "I don't even know if I can go up to the top rope, period."

With some encouragement, Jax does manage the climb. The jump remains a work in progress, and she has no plans to stop working. "I just want to make sure I give everything I have," she says.

See Nia's debut top-rope training in the clip above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Final Season, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles

The Final Season: Supernatural's Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Reveal Early Fears and Fandom Joys

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's BFF Daniel Martin Says Documentary Was a "Relief"

Ellie Kemper, Jimmy Kimmel Live 2019

Ellie Kemper Has a Hilarious Reason for Insulting Her Newborn Son

Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande

American Music Awards 2019: See the Complete List of Nominations

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux's Dog Nabbed a Cameo in Lady and the Tramp

Laura Prepon, Ben Foster

Laura Prepon Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Pregnant

How Shawn Johnson Nabbed a Gold Medal-Worthy Marriage

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , Nattie Neidhart , WWE , , Fitness , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.