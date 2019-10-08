by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 8:00 PM
Clearing her name.
On Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, Carmella's character was under attack after she was accused of breaking up boyfriend Corey Graves' marriage. As the 31-year-old wrestler came into Graves' life when he was already separated from his wife, Carmella felt she was being unfairly attacked online.
"When Corey and I started dating, he was already going through a divorce and he'd moved out," Carmella shared in a confessional. "He has his own place. She has hers. Man, I mean, there's really nothing else to say about it."
Still, as Carmella prides herself "on always doing the right thing," she chose to keep her relationship with Corey under wraps.
"I always follow the rules. I never f--king do anything wrong. I'm very like, by the book," Carmella confided in Total Divas co-star Sonya Deville. "I even had anxiety [at] the thought of even entertaining the idea of dating him."
Unfortunately, Carmella was pegged as a homewrecker after Corey's ex made infidelity claims on social media. Of course, this post left the Total Divas star devastated, especially since her wrestling peers were talking about the drama at work.
"I'm uncomfortable. I feel like everyone is staring at me. I feel like everyone is judging me," Carmella added later on. "It's just crazy that they're coming after me and for him it's like, 'Oh! Cool! Corey Graves got with Carmella. Good for him.'"
In order to get to the bottom of the drama, Carmella confronted Corey about his ex-wife's accusation.
"Why the f--k would she go on social media and put that out there? I'm not kidding. This is not ok," a frustrated Carmella stated to Corey. "I'm not ok right now. Literally, I'm getting death threats."
During their chat, Corey assured Carmella that he "knew nothing about this" and had only ever told his ex Carmella's name.
"She asked me about your name and I was like, 'Yeah! I've been seeing her.' I don't know what the hell she thinks happened or what she wants it to be," the WWE commentator retorted.
Even though Corey urged his new love to ignore the drama, Carmella broke down in tears as she couldn't even defend herself online.
"It's like the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with. I don't even know how to deal with it because I've never been through anything like this," Carmella further expressed. "All I know is like, I love him and he loves me and we're happy and I didn't do anything wrong."
In fact, the WWE superstar revealed that she knows in her heart she didn't break up a family.
E!
Despite dealing with this personal crisis, Carmella rallied so that she could compete in the first WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match.
Sadly, this wasn't an end to the drama in the wrestling maven's life. While in Florida with Sonya ahead of the Fort Lauderdale Pride Parade, Carmella revealed her feud with Nia Jax had taken a turn for the worse.
Apparently, Nia had told Nikki Bella that Carmella was bad mouthing her. In reality, Carmella brought up her in-ring feud with Nikki as an example of how she can take a hit.
"The last thing I want is beef with Nicole. Why would Nia even say that?" an emotional Carmella exclaimed. "For Nia to stir the pot like that it's just f--ked. Back the f--k up! What did I ever do that's so wrong to Nia that she keeps wanting to bury me and stir the pot?"
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including Nattie Neidhart's work concerns, in the recap video above!
