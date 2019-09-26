by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 7:00 AM
Ronda Rousey has had the time of her life in the WWE.
In this clip from the season nine premiere of Total Divas (returning Wednesday, Oct. 2), the MMA fighter turned wrestler gushes about her female peers in the WWE.
"I have had so much fun. The girls in the locker room are funny as hell," Rousey shares with the Total Divas cameras. "There's so much more to being part of this WWE family than I knew."
And the 32-year-old athlete has certainly joined the WWE at a historic time, especially for women. As seen in the clip above, season nine of Total Divas will cover Evolution, the all-women's pay-per-view event that aired Oct. 28, 2018.
So, it's no wonder the ladies of the WWE have rallied around each other. In fact, it seems as though Rousey has nothing but kind things to say about her peers Nattie Neidhart, Nia Jax, Trinity Fatu (known professionally as Naomi), Carmella and Sonya Deville.
"Nattie really welcomed me into the door before anybody else. I love Nia Jax. I just really respect her in the ring," the Furious 7 actress continues. "Trin, she's just an absolute sweetheart. She never makes me feel like I'm a stranger."
Rousey goes on to note that she finds 31-year-old Carmella cute and pinchable like "a beanie baby."
As for Deville? The former Olympian certainly has respect for Sonya, as she too has a MMA background.
"Sonya came from a MMA background," Rousey adds. "So, there's been the potential for some kind of rivalry there."
It's safe to say that Rousey has truly taken to her wrestling career.
"It's just been so much fun. It really has been the time of my life and I'm not sure if I want those fun times to end," Ronda concludes.
Watch Ronda gush about her WWE peers in the clip above!
