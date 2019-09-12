WWE stars Carmella and Sonya Deville are tough competitors.

The Total Divas cast members are practiced at the art of looking impenetrable in the wrestling ring, and that proves to be a transferable skill in this heartwarming new video that sees the women's respectively impressive poker faces take center stage. Game time is a state of mind, people!

"We love it when you guys tweet at us," Carmella starts. "And today, we're reading your tweets and keeping score."

"You break, you get a point. And points are bad," Sonya chimes in. As her screen partner goes on to outline explicitly, off-limits behavior includes: grinning, chuckling, swooning and pretty much any other example of discernible emotional expression. Sounds easy enough, right?