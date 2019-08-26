by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 9:30 AM
There's some serious girl power in store for season nine of Total Divas.
Today, E! announced that WWE stars Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville will join Nattie Neidhart (known professionally as Natalya), Nia Jax and Trinity Fatu (known professionally as Naomi) for Total Divas' upcoming season (premiering Tuesday, Oct. 1).
However, Rousey and Deville aren't the only additions to the season nine cast. Specifically, as teased in the promo, Total Divas veteran Carmella is slated to return to the "Queendom."
And it appears that this season will focus on the empowering changes which have occurred within the WWE. For starters, 32-year-old Rousey name checks Evolution, the all-women's pay-per-view event that aired Oct. 28, 2018, in the new promo above.
"I'm gonna do everything that I can to bring a spotlight to the women's Evolution," Rousey promises the Total Divas camera.
Furthermore, Deville's addition to Total Divas is certainly a historic one as she's the first "openly gay female in the WWE." In fact, 25-year-old Deville's journey will include her appearance at Fort Lauderdale's Pride parade.
As for Neidhart, Jax and Fatu? It seems that they're still busy making waves in the WWE.
Case in point: Jax is seen fighting male WWE peers, something only a few women have done in the industry. Still, it's all about the sisterhood for these superstars.
"These are my girls. These are my soul sisters," Jax touts in a voice over.
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the Total Divas season nine promo above!
