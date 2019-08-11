A SummerSlam to remember!

On Sunday, WWE SummerSlam 2019 went down at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Since WWE's best and brightest were in attendance, we knew the major wrestling event would be one for the books.

And, thankfully, we were right. From Kofi Kingston's face off against Randy Orton to Dolph Ziggler's match with Goldberg, SummerSlam was jam-packed with some major moments.

Oh and we can't forget to mention Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart (known professionally as Natalya)'s attempt to nab the Raw Women's Championship title from Becky Lynch. (More on that later!)

But those weren't the only highlights from this year's show. Scroll down to see our top five major SummerSlam moments!