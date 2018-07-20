BRAND NEW
SUN 9e|6p

Watch Nikki Bella Get Swept Off Her Feet by Male Strippers in Paris on Total Bellas: "I Think I'm Scared"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If there weren't strippers at your bachelorette party, did you even have a bachelorette party?

Brie Bella brings some serious heat to Nikki Bella's masquerade ball with a little help from a group of Parisian male strippers in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas.

"Oh my God!," Nikki exclaims before being swept off her feet by one of the tempting dancers. "Oh no, I think I'm scared."

That isn't the only trick Brie has up her sleeve. The Bella twin and Nikki's friend Shawna keep the party going with some opera.

"I don't even know how to do an opera-off. I don't even know how to sing," Brie says before being prompted by her sister to belt out some tunes.

Watch

Nikki Bella Reveals John Cena's Wedding Must-Have

Brie Bella, Total Bellas 309

E!

The opera-off is so good, the bride-to-be wants an encore.

"Can you and Shawna come by one time and do an opera-off again?" Nikki asks her sister.

The other girls seem to agree, chanting, "MVPs! MVPs!" at Brie and Shawna.

See their hilarious performance and the moment Nikki literally gets swept off her feet in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Couples , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Batgirl, Conan

Nicole Byer, Wanda Sykes and Two Oscar Winners Audition for Batgirl

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey Movie Cast: Who's In and Who's Out?

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Explodes Over Valerie Jarrett Tweet: "I Thought the Bitch Was White!"

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev

How Julianne Hough Truly Came Into Her Own Before Turning 30

ATeens, A*Teens

What Happened to A*Teens? Investigating the Group That Introduced a Generation to ABBA

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland

Every Royal Marriage Has Its Thorn: Meghan Markle's Father Is Hardly the First In-Law to Plague This Family

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

How Chester Bennington's Suicide Sparked Linkin Park's Most Important Mission

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.