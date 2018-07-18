In this case, distance isn't making the heart grow fonder.

Despite being on her Parisian bachelorette getaway, Nikki Bella is still plagued with doubt about her back-on nuptials to John Cena. And, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, the WWE star admits that she and John have truly drifted apart!

While out to high tea with her closest girlfriends, the engaged Bella twin struggles to pick what has been the most fun part of wedding planning. When asked if John has any demands for their big day, Nikki reveals her man just wants her to "show up."

Still, between demoting her bridesmaids and planning the wedding alone, the whole experience hasn't been a happy one for the reality TV veteran.