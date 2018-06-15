by Brett Malec | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 9:30 AM
Nikki Bella and John Cena aren't out of the woods just yet.
The former couple is still working through some issues in their relationship in this emotional just-released teaser for the rest of this season on Total Bellas.
"I've been miserable and I've been trying to be happy, but I realize there was just such deeper problem," Nikki cries in the dramatic video clip.
Brie Bella later tells her twin, "He's wanted a very strong career and he has that. Unfortunately to have that, he lost the woman of his dreams."
Meanwhile, we see Nikki travel to Paris with her BFFs after having what appears to be a happy reunion with John. Nikki also looks stunning while trying on wedding dresses, but something tells us there are more bumps in the road.
"John and I might be calling off the wedding again," Nikki tells Brie over the phone. Oh no!
See what's to come still on this season of Total Bellas in the teaser above.
