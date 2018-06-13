by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 6:00 AM
A taste of motherhood!
Nikki Bella finds herself on baby duty in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. However, it appears Brie Bella is having trouble relinquishing control when it comes to leaving daughter Birdie in Nikki's care.
"Bryan and I have sold our Phoenix home, but it's so hard to pack and have a baby," the WWE star explains in a confessional. "So, for the first time ever, Bryan and I are leaving Birdie."
And while the mother of one clearly feels conflicted about leaving behind her little one, she's eager for her twin to get a look at what motherhood is really like.
"It's really good timing for her too, because she wants to be a mom and that's why she's going through this whole situation with John," Brie adds. "Here you go, Nicole! Let's see if you really want it."
Still, Brie can't fully relinquish control, as she ends up rattling off all sorts of instructions to Birdie's aunt.
"Stay away from eggs, you don't need to do eggs," advises Brie. "No dairy, no meat, no peanut butter."
"If she has a fever or anything, I think a tooth is about to come in, here's Tylenol Fever," Brie further instructs Nikki. "If you have to do any of these, call me and I'll tell you exactly how to do it."
At one point, Brie tries to tell her sister that she'll take control of the Belle Radici rosé launch…and Nikki totally shuts the worried mom down!
"You'll say you'll do it and you won't do it. I got it," Nikki reassures her twin.
"I got it! Birdie, tell her," Nikki quips in a playful voice. "I'm super Coco!"
Watch the tense moment in the clip above!
