The excitement is short-lived, because Brie Bella has a surprise announcement for everyone. "So when you have a little too much champagne, you can't keep any secrets," Brie joked. "I feel here at the engagement party we have all of our family here. I feel like there is so much love around us that I know it's the perfect time to announce the good news."

John and Nikki are kind enough to step aside and let her reveal the good news to the family. "Lauren and JJ have a big announcement," Brie shares before making room for her brother and his wife to come reveal their major news.

"Well, we really wanted this to just be about Nicole and John today," Lauren Garcia shares before revealing the big news. "We're pregnant with baby number two!" Unfortunately this was not the most exciting news for Nikki on her big day.