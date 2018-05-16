EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Says She Has "Hope" for Her and John Cena's Future: "I Love Him"

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., May. 16, 2018 1:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Maybe this isn't the end for Nikki Bella and John Cena's love story.

E! News sat down with the newly single WWE star and her twin Brie Bella Wednesday for an exclusive interview about Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas. During the sit-down, Nikki says she has "hope" for her and John's future following their recent breakup.

"What John said on the Today show, I love him and he is such an amazing man," Nikki told E!. "There are just times that we go through things in our life that we just need to work on ourselves. And when we work on ourselves, we can help make everyone around us better. And so for me, a heathy me is a healthy us and I have hope for John and I in the future. And I just need this time for me right now."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal

The upcoming season of Total Bellas will chronicle the issues in Nikki and John's relationship and Nikki admits it's going to be hard to re-watch the road to their split.

"Of course it's definitely been difficult, but I also know what I signed up for. I chose to be a reality star five years ago and I chose to put my life out there and my relationship out there," Nikki said. "So when something bad happens they're still there in my life and I think that actually keeps me strong. A lot of people go through what I'm going through and if I can inspire other women or help other women have courage or that bravery to do what I did, then for me I don't mind being that leader or wearing the cape or the shield to protect everyone. That helps me wake up with a smile on my face every morning."

For more from our exclusive interview with the Bella Twins, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News , Brie Bella , Exclusives
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal Wedding Preparation! How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Team Plans to Pull it Off

Taylor Swift, Instagram

Taylor Swift's Stalker Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

ESC: Westworld, Evan Rachel Wood

This $18 Product Makes the Westworld Stars' Skin Look Near Perfect

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals if She'd Ever Have Kids on Her Own

Reese Witherspoon Applauds Pink's Response to an Internet Troll

Magnum PI

CBS' Fall 2018 Show Trailers: Magnum P.I. Reboot Seems Like a Tailor-Made Hit, But What About the Other 4?

Bethenny Frankel, Architectural Digest

Go Inside Bethenny Frankel's Newly Renovated $4.2 Million Apartment

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.