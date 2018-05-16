John Cena is more than just a wrestler and actor, he's a rug aficionado.

John nearly jumps for joy after receiving a rug for his and Nikki Bella's new San Diego home in this clip from Sunday's season premiere of Total Bellas.

"You didn't tell me that the rug came," a confused John says to Nikki. "Oh, the rug came, love," Nikki responds.

"I've been waitin' all day, like a dog waiting for their owner to get home," John says. "I'm gonna get all fist deep in some rug!"

While John sets up the rug in the breakfast nook, Nikki hangs out with her family in the living room, but she's getting a little impatient.