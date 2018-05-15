EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Reveals She and John Cena Have Only Shared a Bed "30 Days Total" Since Getting Engaged

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., May. 15, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nikki Bella just wants more time with her man.

On Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas, Nikki and fiancé John Cena are hosting a family dinner at their new house in San Diego and the group starts chatting about all the new babies in the family.

Brie Bella admits she's "nervous" to get back into the WWE ring after having daughter Birdie Joe Danielson and their sister-in-law Lauren says "life has changed so much" since she and the twins' brother JJ welcomed their first child together. Nikki appears visibly sad by the conversation and she later reveals the topic made her think about her future with John, who does not want kids.

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 301

E!

"What's hard at times, what people don't realize about my relationship is I'm alone a lot," Nikki admits in this exclusive clip. "And I'm alone in these big beautiful homes which you're like, ‘Gosh, these homes are unreal.' But to be honest, since we've gotten engaged, John and I have probably shared our bed together maybe 30 days total out of like six months. Or 40 days." 

Nikki continues, "So hearing Brie and Lauren and JJ and Bryan all talk about their family stuff and their kids, it makes it like just sink in a little bit more of how lonely it will be and how lonely it gets."

Could this be the beginning of the end for Nikki and John's relationship? Watch the exclusive sneak peek for yourself.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Breakups , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan Attacks Meghan Markle's Half-Sister: "You Little Vulture!"

Botched 414

Botched Patient Krystle's Dangerous 12-Hour Procedure ''Could've Literally Been Her Last Surgery"

Zooey Deschanel, The Late Late Show

Zooey Deschanel Is Both Confused and Intrigued by Snooki's Fan Letter

Oliver Hudson

Oliver Hudson as Jack Pearson on This Is Us? The Story of a Fishing Trip and One Huge Missed Opportunity

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Looks So Grown Up at Age 14

Meghan Markle, Family

Meet the Markles: A Primer on Prince Harry's New In-Laws Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman Teases Ryan Reynolds: "Play a Little Hard to Get"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.