"What's hard at times, what people don't realize about my relationship is I'm alone a lot," Nikki admits in this exclusive clip. "And I'm alone in these big beautiful homes which you're like, ‘Gosh, these homes are unreal.' But to be honest, since we've gotten engaged, John and I have probably shared our bed together maybe 30 days total out of like six months. Or 40 days."

Nikki continues, "So hearing Brie and Lauren and JJ and Bryan all talk about their family stuff and their kids, it makes it like just sink in a little bit more of how lonely it will be and how lonely it gets."

Could this be the beginning of the end for Nikki and John's relationship? Watch the exclusive sneak peek for yourself.