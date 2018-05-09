Brie Bella's Daughter Birdie Joe Danielson Turns 1! Celebrate Her First Birthday With Her Cutest Baby Pics

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 9, 2018 4:00 AM

Happy Birthday, Birdie Joe Danielson!

Little Birdie turns one today, but she's been the star of her mommy Brie Bella's Instagram since the day she was born. 

We were first introduced to Birdie when Brie and hubby Daniel Bryan welcomed her into the world on last season's Total Bellas finale. And it wasn't long before Birdie was stepping out in front of the camera—she was born on screen after all!

From sweating it out in the gym and watching daddy's return to the WWE, to playing with their dog Winston and adorable mornings spent getting messy in the backyard, Birdie and those big blue eyes have stolen our hearts.

Celebrate her big birthday with Birdie and Brie's cutest pics below!

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

