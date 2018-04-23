Who needs candles when you have 500-pound weights at your disposal?

Today marks a big day for John Cena who turned 41 years old. And instead of eating way too much at a restaurant or enjoying a huge party, the Total Bellas star made a trip to one of his favorite places—the gym, obviously.

In new videos posted onto social media, the professional wrestler proved age is only a number when he broke a sweat with workouts many of us could only dream of accomplishing.

"41 years old. 160kg. NEVER let age define effort," he wrote to his 11 million Twitter followers. "#EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp #RAW."

Not impressed? Oh, he's just getting started.