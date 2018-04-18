Brie Bella Says She'll ''Always Love'' John Cena After Nikki Bella Split

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 5:06 PM

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Brie Bella, NBCUNIVERSAL 2016 UPFRONT PRESENTATION

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Brie Bella will always have a special place in her heart for John Cena

Days after her twin sister, Nikki Bella, and Cena called off their engagement, the WWE star took to Instagram with her side of the story. Brie said there's absolutely no truth to one report claiming she "wants to kill" Cena, and instead wishes nothing but the best for her almost brother-in-law. 

"I'd never say this and I'll always love @johncena like a brother," she wrote on Wednesday. "He'll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister. #Truth." 

It marked the first time Brie has spoken publicly about their unexpected breakup. Meanwhile, John has taken to social media on multiple occasions with quotes that allude to the split. 

A source previously told E! News, "John never really wanted to get married in the first place but one of the biggest points of contention or disagreements they had through their relationship was that Nikki wanted to have kids and start a family and John didn't. They were not on the same page in that respect."

Problems between Nikki and John were "brewing for a while," our insider explained, and said the Blockers star isn't the "same person" he was at the start of their romance six years ago. 

