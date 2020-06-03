Brie and Nikki Bella used this week's episode of The Bellas Podcast to join the nationwide conversation currently happening about racism, and more specifically, George Floyd's tragic death.

Brie prefaced the discussion by acknowledging that while she and her twin sister typically keep the podcast "fun and upbeat," they wanted to address what's happening.

"This whole racism situation in America...a lot of it has been affecting me, but George Floyd, that one really got me," Brie said. "And in a way, I feel like it got everyone where it just broke you."

She continued, "And to the point that Nikki and I wanted to speak on this because it's at the point where I, literally, the last couple days, I had to get off social media because you do see the big debate. I'm blown away by some ignorant comments I see because I put up a post about racism and parenting, and I could not believe what some people were saying back to me."