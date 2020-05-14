A change of heart.

Tonight's all-new Total Bellas began with Nikki Bella celebrating a negative pregnancy test, but after awhile, the former WWE star began questioning whether or not she should be feeling so relieved. Her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsevcertainly wasn't excited to see her dismiss the idea of starting a family together, but in a confessional, Nikki explained that until the pregnancy scare, she simply hadn't considered what it would mean to become parents at this stage in their relationship.

"I love Artem to death, but why would I want to be pregnant?" Nikki said. "My companies need my attention 24/7, which is already difficult. And then podcasts, the YouTube channel and a wine tour—like, there's a lot of things I need to check off my list."

She continued, "By the way, I don't even know what Artem's beliefs are with kids. That would freak me out—all of a sudden I'm gonna have a baby with this guy and I don't even know his values on raising a kid?"