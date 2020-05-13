Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's unborn baby gave them quite the scare.
On Wednesday's all-new The Bellas Podcast, the pregnant Total Bellas star revealed that she and her fiancé recently drove to Los Angeles for a doctor's appointment following a "heart scare."
"We kind of had a heart scare! And so, Artem and I had to drive to LA to get our baby double checked, because they thought they saw something in our baby's heart," the retired WWE superstar detailed. "Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about."
For those worried about Nikki and Artem's little one, don't fret, she assured listeners that the baby is "very healthy." In fact, per her latest update, the unborn babe is now "over two pounds."
Still, this wasn't the only stressor that Nikki faced recently. As E! readers surely know, last week, Nikki and twin Brie Bella dropped their new memoir, Incomparable. In the book, the famed wrestlers shared deeply personal stories from their lives, including Nikki's sexual assault experiences.
Understandably, the Belle Radici co-founder was extremely nervous about printing these particular life experiences. Why? Well, because mom Kathy Colace didn't know about the assaults.
"I was very scared and nervous for the book to come out. You guys, I didn't even tell my mom those two rape stories," Nikki relayed. "The night before May 5th, when the book dropped, I went and put a book in my mom's mailbox with two bottles of wine. I was like, 'You're gonna need this.'"
As Nikki continued, she confirmed that her mom learned of the sexual assaults alongside "the rest of the world."
"When I had the two rapes in high school, my mom was going through a terrible divorce, she just had started her own company, she was trying to keep that afloat, also raise three kids," she added. "When these things happened to me, I just felt like, 'Why am I going to burden her with this?'"
Nikki then noted that, at the time, she blamed herself for the assaults. "I just kept it in and fell into such a deep depression," the Total Divas veteran continued. "I lacked confidence, I treated myself with such disrespect and I carried this for so long."
Although Nikki has appreciated the love and support she's received following the book's release, she said the last week has been very "emotional." Nonetheless, Nikki wanted to share her experiences so that fans, who've faced similar situations, would know they aren't alone.
"We didn't do anything wrong," Nikki declared.
For all of this and more, be sure to take a listen to the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast!