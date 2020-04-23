Nikki Bella is this much closer to becoming a mom!

The Total Bellas star—who's engaged to Artem Chigvintsev—explained in an Instagram story on Wednesday night that she's currently dealing with one of the worst parts of being pregnant: swollen feet.

"I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life," Nikki told her followers. "But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad."

She also revealed that she's still 15 weeks away from her due date.

"Does this happen this far out?" Nikki added.

But even with the side effects she's experiencing, Nikki said it's all "worth it" as she rubbed her belly.

Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella is also expecting, and currently 26-weeks pregnant—meaning her and her sister's due dates won't be too far apart.

Check out Nikki's pregnancy journey below, which you can also follow along with on this season of Total Bellas!