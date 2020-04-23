A tale of two dinners.

In this preview clip of tonight's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are notably missing as Brie Bella, the twins' brother JJ Garcia and mom Kathy Colace all prepare for a big family dinner.

It turns out the couple will be eating dinner, but just with one another—something Nikki apparently forgot to tell anybody. And when Brie calls her trying to figure out where she is, Nikki's casual, unbothered attitude seems to indicate that the last-minute change of plans is meant to send a message (or two). One of these is likely meant for JJ, who recently accused Nikki of "favoring" Brie and Daniel Bryan's child, Birdie, over his own two daughters.

"To tell you the truth, I actually don't know who to play with or if I give Birdie attention at their house," Nikki tells Brie over the phone. "I don't know if I'm gonna get put in time-out or scolded. So."

Nikki's also upset with her mom, who wants everyone to pose for a family portrait, except for Artem.