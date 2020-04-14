Thurs at 9e|6p
EXCLUSIVE!

E!'s Momologues: Brie Bella's DIY Art Projects With Daughter Birdie Offer Hours of (Free!) Fun

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 9:00 AM

There's a reason they say it takes a village.

Hard as you may try to find it, there's no guidebook filled with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should they be eating? Are they getting too much screen time? Am I even doing this right? (Spoiler: You are.) So, we're here to help. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks and hacks that are guaranteed to get you through every meltdown and milestone.

Welcome to E!'s Momologues.

Motherhood has taught Brie Bella to think outside the box ring.

These days, to keep 2-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson preoccupied and entertained, the pregnant WWE champ has gotten creative—literally. "We've been finding different things around the house to paint," she tells E! News. "I know it sounds crazy but I found this bird feeder in our garage that we haven't used yet so I've been letting Birdie paint."

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

And now, Brie and Daniel Bryan's tot spends hours decorating bird feeders, flower pots and more with rainbows and splashes of pink, her favorite color. "We need something that takes a lot of time because kids get so distracted easy," the 36-year-old says. "It uses their creative mind and I love joining her…It's almost like a meditation session."

Even better? It's free. "You don't have to go out and buy anything or order anything online," she explains. "Just look around your house. There could be salt and pepper shakers you're not using, even maybe candle holders. Her and I, a couple of our Amazing boxes, we actually painted it too and made them into a tunnel."

Indeed, she has a budding Picasso on her hands. Jokes Brie, "Watch, next thing you know, I'm going to be letting her paint my walls in the house."

OK, maybe not. But Birdie has gotten to mess around in the kitchen with mom. Their favorite meal to make: sweet potato fritters, a recipe she got from the Minimalist Baker. Perfect if you're "going through your cupboards," Brie says she mixes together shredded sweet potatoes—a great arm workout—eggs, onion, flour, quinoa, avocado oil, curry powder, salt and pepper.

"It really doesn't take any time at all," she raves. "They're super good, so many nutrients and Birdie loves them!"

Want more from E!'s Momologues? Check out Hilaria Baldwin's 7 parenting tips that will help any mom find her zen. 

