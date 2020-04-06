Thurs at 9e|6p

Watch Nikki Bella's Mom Surprise Her With Condoms in This Hilarious Total Bellas Bonus Clip

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 2:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What better gift is there to bring to a fancy dinner than a bag of condoms?

That's exactly what Nikki Bella's mom, Kathy Colace, surprised her with in this bonus Total Bellas clip. The retired WWE star opens the present in front of her twin sister Brie Bella and friends, all of whom find the seemingly random gift hilarious. 

As for Kathy's explanation, she simply said there was "something" in her that was telling her to make the purchase on behalf of her daughter. Admittedly, though, she "didn't know what size" to buy.

Kathy also didn't know that Nikki's allergic to latex—a discovery Nikki says she made when using eyelash glue, not condoms. As for the latter, Nikki reveals that she "doesn't remember the last time" she used one. 

Photos

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

"So you just take the chance?" a smiling Brie asks, likely referencing Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev's relationship.

But before Nikki can answer, a friend adds, "What about one night stands?"

"Oh, I mean I definitely use a condom," she responds.

Kathy is then confused how the conversation turned to one night stands, prompting Nikki to yell, "Mom, you brought condoms!"

Watch the entire Total Bellas bonus clip above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Archewell: All the Details On Their Next Endeavor

Jeffree Star home

All the Celebrity Homes Perfect for Social Distancing, From an In-Home Spa to Bowling Alley

Kylie Jenner Wants How Many Kids?!

Ecomm: April 2020 Celebrity Book Club

10 Books Celebrities Love

Joe Exotic, Dillon Passage

Joe Exotic's Husband Dillon Passage Teases a Tiger King ''Reunion'' Episode

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Reveals His Secret to Staying ''Balanced'' After Miley Cyrus Breakup

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, 2019 US Open

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Announce She's Pregnant 4 Months After Miscarriage

TAGS/ Total Bellas , Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Artem Chigvintsev , Reality TV , Celebrities , Sex , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.