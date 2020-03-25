Returns
April 2 at 9e|6p

Daniel Bryan Explains Why He Wants a Boy for Baby No. 2 on Total Bellas

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The road to baby number two wasn't easy for Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

In fact, the WWE superstar (born Bryan Danielson) made this abundantly clear in an all-new clip from the Total Bellas season 5 premiere (which airs Thursday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m.).

"Brie and I have been trying to get pregnant with baby number two, but, so far no luck," Bryan laments in a confessional. "We're old, so I don't expect it to happen right away. And, it took us a couple months to get pregnant with Birdie."

As E! readers surely know, Brie and Bryan welcomed their first child, named Birdie Danielson, into the world in May 2017. In January 2020, Brie confirmed that Birdie would be a big sister as she was pregnant with baby number two.

Yet, at the start of filming season 5, the Total Bellas couple was uncertain if a second child was going to happen. Nonetheless, as is seen in the footage above, Bryan remained hopeful since he hoped to have a son.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

"Bird-Bird, if you had a sibling, would you want a brother or a sister?" the wrestling legend asks his daughter. "A little brother?"

"Daddy wants a boy just to keep his name going," Brie responds.

While Bryan acknowledges that reasoning, he admits it would be nice to have another male in their home.

"It'd be nice for me because we don't have any another men," the WWE icon expresses. Bryan goes on to ask his two-year-old, "Do you want to be the last Danielson?"

In response, Birdie gives a fun shout and stands on the kitchen counter.

See the sweet scene play out for yourself in the clip above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Skims

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS & 35 More Brands Giving Back During Coronavirus Pandemic

Laura Prepon, Mother Mom Majorie

Laura Prepon Says Mother "Taught Me Bulimia"

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018 Met Gala

Looking Back on Sarah Jessica Parker's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Stumptown

Is Dex a Murderer? Watch a Stumptown Season Finale Sneak Peek

Floyd Cardoz

Top Chef Masters Winner Floyd Cardoz Dead at 59 After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Slams Speculation She's Not Taking Social Distancing Seriously

BTS, James Corden, Carpool Karaoke

James Corden Will Host Homefest With BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Ellish and More Performances

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , Daniel Bryan , Brie Bella , Couples , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.