Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are definitely #RelationshipGoals.

The two got engaged in 2013, and in spring of the following year, said "I do" at a beautiful Sedona resort surrounded by their friends, family and fellow WWE Superstars, including Brie's twin sister Nikki Bella, Tyson Kidd, John Cena, Cesaro and Jimmy Uso.

Since then, Brie and her husband (who was born Bryan Danielson) have welcomed their first child, Birdie Danielson, who's now two years old. Birdie is about to be a big sister, too—the couple announced they were expecting in January 2020.

Total Bellas fans have watched Brie and Bryan's relationship evolve over the years, and after a short break between seasons, the couple will finally be back on the small screen in April.

Before the season five premiere of Total Bellas on April 2, look back at some of Brie and Daniel's cutest moments in the gallery below!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Almost a Family of 4

Brie snaps a pic with Birdie and Bryan at the halfway point in her second pregnancy.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Strike a Pose

Brie and Daniel, who's posing with what she called his "social media smile."

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Future Big Sister Birdie

The soon to be family of four!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Tummys Out

"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!!" Brie wrote on Instagram.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Baby Bump

Brie and Daniel after announcing they're expecting their second child!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Hello 2020

The trio on their first hike of the new year.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Presents and PJs

Christmas 2019 for the Danielsons!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Happy Turkey Day

Brie, Daniel and Birdie on Thanksgiving.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Just Smile!

"We attempted a pic!!" Brie wrote. "This is the best we got"

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

The Three Musketeers

Birdie being adorable.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Post-Hike Selfie

Brie and Daniel on their summer trip to Lake Tahoe.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

The Perfect Sign

The two had to document this "B+B" sign (for Brie and Birdie!).

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Just Hanging Out

"Typical Danielson's," Brie captioned this Instagram photo.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

The Great Outdoors

Brie and Daniel posed for a quick pic outside.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Father's Day

"He's taught her how to garden, count to 10, her ABC's, piggy back rides and human seat belts (which are legs holds)," Brie wrote on Father's Day 2019. "We are so LUCKY to call him Dada."

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Watermelon Smiles

The trio enjoying a sweet treat.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Just for Fun

A "family fun Day," according to Brie!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Disneyland Trip

Brie and Daniel celebrated Birdie's birthday at Disneyland.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Anniversary Selfie

Brie, Birdie and Daniel on the couple's fifth wedding anniversary.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Wedding Throwback

"I'll never forget the feeling I had with my bare feet in the moist grass walking to you saying I Do," Brie wrote on Instagram. "5 years and counting. love you to Neptune"

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Number One Fans

Brie and Birdie with their "champ."

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Showing Support

Brie captioned this sweet photo expressing her excitement to "cheer on" her man ahead of a WWE match.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Arizona Escape

Brie and Daniel at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Soft Smiles

Just another date night!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

V-Day Celebrations

Brie with who she described as her "forever Valentine" in February 2019.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Happy New Year

Brie, Daniel and Birdie were all smiles as they rang in 2019.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

'Tis the Season

Cheers! The happy couple got in the seasonal spirit with festive mugs.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Rest and Relaxation

Brie couldn't help but gush about her "amazing spa day" with her "love."

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Cute Kiss

Brie Bella was so excited to be reunited with Daniel Bryan in this sweet snap. "Yay! He's finally home!!!" she captioned this precious pic.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Giddy with Grapes

The perfect pair went up to wine country and Brie couldn't help but gushed about crushing grapes with her main man. "By far my most favorite trip to Napa!!!" she exclaimed.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Sweet Silhouette

Brie just had to document this "magical" moment.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Travel Buddies

The two posed for this sweet snap at the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. "Love experiencing it all with him," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Flawless Family

The precious parents had a blast spending the day reading to their daughter Birdie.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Feeling Wonderful By the Water

Brie couldn't contain her love for her husband in this caption, writing, "You fight for the ones you Love."

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Big Day in the Big Apple

Daniel took to his own Instagram to compliment Brie with this sweet selfie. "Central park is beautiful from every angle!" he captioned it. Aww!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Goat Goals

The couple that works out together, stays together. Which means the couple that works out together with goats, thrives together!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Major Milestone

While celebrating baby Birdie's birthday, Daniel also gave Brie a sweet shout-out. "I also can't celebrate Birdie's first birthday without also celebrating my wife," he wrote. "Whenever all three of us are together I feel like the luckiest man alive."

Birdie Joe Danielson, Daniel Bryan. Brie Bella

Instagram

#CoupleGoals

"#WWEHOF."

Birdie Joe Danielson, Daniel Bryan. Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy's Little Fan

"Heart is Full. #wrestlemania," Brie captioned this precious pic of Birdie watching her papa at WrestleMania 34.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Date Night

"Date night!!!#firstmoviesincethebird."

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

Three's Company

"How going out is now!! Active baby! Hide your knives and forks because the Bird will toss them!!! #howmuchhaschanged #almost4months."

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie Joe, Instagram

Instagram

Night Out

How cute is baby Birdie?!

Brie Bella, Birdie Jo, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Family Dinner

The family of three grabs a meal after taking Birdie home from the hospital.

Brie Bella, Daughter, Baby, Birdie, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

She's Arrived

Brie and Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9, 2017.

Brie Bella

Brie Bella

It's a Girl!

"Couldn't be happier to bring a little girl into our lives!!!! she's already stealing her Daddy's heart!!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Fit Pregnancy

"Second Trimester got me like #feelingmoreEnergy #hubbylove #workout."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Brie's Pregnant!

"Crazy!! We are Parents to Be #cloud9"

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Home Is Where the Heart Is

"So happy he's home ❤️@bryanldanielson"

