by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 7:24 PM
The Bella Twins have each other's backs no matter what.
On Sunday, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella took to social media to share that the two are spending more time together and taking care of each other amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a lengthy caption on Instagram, Nikki wrote, "In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important."
Additionally, she shared a series of pictures and videos of her "hibernating with [her] girls." As if that wasn't sweet enough, she also posted a photo of her giving her beau Artem Chigvinstev a kiss on the cheek.
Her sister Brie, on the other hand, shared a selfie of her and her sister showing off their growing baby bumps as they sat poolside.
"Best thing about having your sister as your next door neighbor is hibernating together. Catching up on meditation and quality time," the reality TV personality wrote. "Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my #BellaArmy."
For Nikki, making sure she's healthy is her number one priority, especially during this time.
"Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation," she said in her Instagram post. "I thought about my baby's safety immediately."
She also shared that she's been "hibernating" for a week or so and has taken this time to meditate, read and bond with her partner Artem.
As fans may recall, the Total Bellas announced they were both pregnant earlier this year. The twin sisters are also due a week and a half apart.
Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem, while Brie is expecting her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan. When Nikki announced the news on Instagram, she shared with her followers that being a mom is something she's "wanted to be my whole life."
"Brie and I have had to cancel a lot of exciting things in our career, it was hard to but it was the right thing to do. This is a time to sacrifice and help. Let's all think of our elderly, one of the people I love most in this world is my Nana," Nikki continued on Instagram. "The things I have seen on social media I couldn't even imagine if it was my Nana in that situation. Broke my heart."
She concluded, "If you can and it's safe for you, help our elderly, be thoughtful in the supplies you get, and see if you can do drop offs to them. This time is about hibernating, bonding, sharing and most importantly trying our best to be selfless and peaceful. Sending so much love and light to you all!"
