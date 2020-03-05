See Artem Chigvintsev Get Down on One Knee & Propose to Nikki Bella in Total Bellas Preview

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 4:11 PM

We're getting a sneak peek at Artem Chigvintsev's super romantic proposal!

A just released promo for season five of Total Bellas shows the moment Nikki Bella got popped the question last year. While brief, fans can see the Dancing With the Stars hunk get down on one knee and ask the former WWE star, "Will you marry me?"

Nikki's shocked reaction is priceless!

The clip also previews some drama for Brie Bella, who says, "I know I could have a better marriage." "We're just trying to survive," Brie's husband Daniel Bryan adds.

Photos

Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Pics

Meanwhile, a concerned Brie asks her twin, "Do you feel like you're moving in more on convenience than love? I just don't want you to make a mistake."

And then there's Nikki and Brie's twinning pregnancies. "I'm two weeks late," Nikki says and she and Artem examine a pregnancy test.

"What are the results?!" Brie asks.

Check out the exciting Total Bellas promo above!

Scroll down to check out Nikki's pregnancy pics.

Nikki Bella

Stefan / BACKGRID

She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

The Look of Love

"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

Pregnancy PDA

How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Ladies Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Baby Bumpin'

The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.

Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Running Errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

Side View

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Nikki Bella, Baby Bump

Instagram

Bump Close-Up

"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Colorful Cuties

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

Tight Squeeze

The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Drew Scott

Twitter

Podcasting Pairs

Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

18 Weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Pregnancy Boobs

She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."

Nikki Bella

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Out & About

Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.

