by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 12:25 PM
It's safe to say that the Bella Twins are living their best lives.
Not only are both Brie Bella and Nikki Bella expecting children with their respective partners, but they're about to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Thus, it wasn't surprising when the Total Bellas stars opened up about the upcoming honor during Wednesday's all-new The Bellas Podcast.
As the famed twins detailed, they were hunting down a shared pregnancy craving when they received a call from WWE boss Vince McMahon.
"So, it was actually pretty cool because, Nicole and I were in the car together driving," Daniel Bryan's wife noted. "And I don't even know where we were going, probably grabbing lunch. I'm sure we had a craving for…"
"A tuna sandwich, that's like our biggest craving yet," Nikki chimed in.
Still, this lunch run was unlike any other as they learned from McMahon that they were going to be Hall of Fame inductees during WrestleMania 36 week. As the Total Divas personalities "are fully retired," this is likely the perfect end to their illustrious wrestling careers.
"Nikki can never get back in the ring and I have no plan, I want to grow my family and I just, I'm experiencing my new chapter in life," the soon-to-be mother of two explained. "But you guys, we literally just looked at each other and screamed and he was like, 'Well I was hoping you were going to say that.'"
As E! fans surely know, both Nikki and Brie officially hung up their gear during season four of Total Bellas.
"It was definitely a moment I will remember for the rest of my life because it's like when you have dedicated so much to a career and a company for so long and have given it your all, your body, your everything, your life, all of it, your time, there's nothing more amazing than the man that runs it all to call you and just say the most amazing things about you," Artem Chigvintsev's lady added. "It just makes me feel so appreciated. In our industry, it's like winning an Oscar. When you get inducted into the Hall of Fame, it's the highest, highest achievement we can get."
Of course, this wasn't the only update Brie and Nikki had to share. According to the E! personalities, they've already hit some exciting milestones in their pregnancies.
Per Nikki, she's "a little over 16 weeks" pregnant and claimed her little one already has a personality.
"Artem and I got to see our baby two days ago. Oh my goodness you guys, our baby, I know everyone feels this way, which you should, is so cute and it's like, babies are already getting personalities," Nikki gushed. "Like, our baby was flexing for us and then you get so proud right, I'm going to brag. Our doctor was like, 'I can't believe the fat already around the arm.'"
Phamous / BACKGRID
Apparently, Nikki and Artem's unborn baby is "really jacked" and "very strong." In fact, Nikki predicated that this baby will be "Artem's mini."
"But the legs that just keep pushing against my uterus, they look like long dancer legs," the Belle Radici co-owner continued. "Our baby, every time I stare at it, I'm like, 'This is Artem's mini.'"
As for Brie? She's currently 18 weeks pregnant and is starting to feel her baby move. Not to mention, she's blown away at how in-sync she is with her pregnant twin.
"At WWE, everyone came up and were like, 'Honestly, you guys didn't plan it?' I swear, if you guys want to put us on lie detector tests, we did not plan this. And if you're a mom out there or you're trying for a baby, you know, you just can't plan pregnancy. It's very hard to get pregnant," Birdie Danielson's mom relayed. "Everything about Nicole and I, we're just like, we feel the same, our cravings are the same, everything is identical and it's tripping me out because none of this is what I went through with Birdie."
"It is weird, it's like we're having our own twins but, they're growing in different bellies," Nikki quipped.
Congrats again, Brie and Nikki!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?