It's safe to say that the Bella Twins are living their best lives.

Not only are both Brie Bella and Nikki Bella expecting children with their respective partners, but they're about to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Thus, it wasn't surprising when the Total Bellas stars opened up about the upcoming honor during Wednesday's all-new The Bellas Podcast.

As the famed twins detailed, they were hunting down a shared pregnancy craving when they received a call from WWE boss Vince McMahon.

"So, it was actually pretty cool because, Nicole and I were in the car together driving," Daniel Bryan's wife noted. "And I don't even know where we were going, probably grabbing lunch. I'm sure we had a craving for…"

"A tuna sandwich, that's like our biggest craving yet," Nikki chimed in.

Still, this lunch run was unlike any other as they learned from McMahon that they were going to be Hall of Fame inductees during WrestleMania 36 week. As the Total Divas personalities "are fully retired," this is likely the perfect end to their illustrious wrestling careers.