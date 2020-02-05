Still shocked that Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are expecting at the same time? Trust us, you're not alone!

One week after the famous sisters announced they were both pregnant, fans are learning more about how the Total Bellas stars found out the great news.

"We were trying for babies for about seven to eight months. I couldn't get pregnant. We were super stressed out. And I just figured you know what, I'm meant to have one child," Brie shared on the new episode of The Bellas Podcast. "My reaction was, ‘Awe s--t! I'm pregnant.'"

Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan found out a couple of days before Thanksgiving. And to say they are excited today may just be an understatement.

As for Nikki, she was in yoga when she started thinking about taking a pregnancy test. "I'm very connected to Birdie. Maybe this is Brie's baby channeling through my yoga session but it wouldn't go away," she shared. "After yoga, I drove straight to CVS. I grabbed a pregnancy test."