Congratulations are in order for the Bella Twins!

In an exciting double announcement earlier today, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella revealed they're both pregnant. This will be Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child, while Brie and husband Daniel Bryan became parents to Birdie Danielson, now two years old, in May of 2017. So, to celebrate the morning's big news, we're revisiting Brie and Birdie's cutest, sweetest, silliest and most stylish photos.

Whether they're dressing up for an occasion or just lounging around, the mother-daughter duo is one photogenic pair. Birdie's dad also appears in many of their pictures, like the precious family selfie that sees the trio sporting matching party hats on New Year's Eve or flaunting funny faces for the camera.