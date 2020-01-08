Nikki Bella isn't rushing down the aisle.

The Total Bellas star opened up about her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev—and why they're taking their time with wedding planning—on Wednesday's episode of The Bellas Podcast.

While it's been less than a week since the WWE star announced her engagement, the Dancing With the Stars pro had actually popped the question in November during a trip to France.

"I will admit: It was very shocking because Artem and I—we've been together a year," she told her sister Brie Bella. "But it was very beautiful and, like, our families were there, and here we're in France, in this castle, it's my birthday and Artem proposed!"

Nikki said they'd been filming at the time and didn't expect her main man to propose on-camera.

"He was so nervous, which made me so nervous," she said. "All of a sudden, when I could tell how nervous he was, I got really nervous and, in my head, I'm like, 'Oh my God! This isn't a birthday surprise anymore. This guy is about to propose to me.'"