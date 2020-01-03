Congratulations, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev!

As E! readers surely saw, the Total Bellas star and the Dancing With the Stars veteran recently confirmed their engagement. The newly engaged couple each took to Instagram to share their happy news.

Per the Bella Twin, her Russian-born beau popped the question during their trip to France in November 2019. Impressive secret keeping, you two!

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," the wrestling maven gushed online. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Chigvintsev expressed a similar sentiment as he called Bella "the best thing that has ever happened to me." It's said the duo's engagement will be featured on Total Bellas season five, which returns to E! this spring.

We can't say we're entirely surprised by this news as the duo have been inseparable this last year. In fact, the professional dancer even posted a love-filled message about the Birdiebee co-founder on her birthday.

"The happiest birthday to my beautiful Nicole may this day be very special filled with lots of love," Chigvintsev previously gushed alongside a stunning photo of the Total Divas alum. "I love you so, so much."