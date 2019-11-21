It's the Bella Twins' big day!

Closing out Scorpio season 2019, WWE wrestlers and Total Bellas stars Brie and Nikki Bella turn 36 today, November 21. So, in addition to wishing the athletes and TV personalities a very happy (double) birthday, we're celebrating with a hilarious look back at some of the twins' most relatable sibling moments. First up: sisterly spelling!

"I always feel like you just ex-ib-er-ate situations, you know?" Brie tells her sister in a scene from Total Bellas' third season. The word she's going for is exacerbate—to make worse—since Nikki's engagement party is coming up and she still hasn't selected an outfit to wear.

"I what…?" Artem Chigvintsev's girlfriend asks. "I've never heard of that word. You're not saying a word right."