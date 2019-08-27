by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 6:00 AM
The Bella Twins are stepping into the Hollywood Game Night ring.
In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella find themselves on opposing teams for a round of "TV ID." While Brie embraces the side with Lester Holt, Chris Sullivan and a female contestant named Kylie, Nikki rallies around the group featuring Michael Ealy, Natasha Leggero and a male contestant named Charles.
The challenge? To get their teammates to guess the name of a TV show by providing as few verbal clues as possible.
"Can you do it in one?" host Jane Lynch asks Daniel Bryan's wife.
"Yes!" the Total Divas alum confidently responds. However, she's proven wrong after giving her team a clue that rhymes (which is against the rules).
Thus, the rival team (AKA Nikki's side) is given their point. Understandably, this makes Nikki very confident, who playfully mimics the loser sign to her twin.
This confidence slightly backfires on Artem Chigvintsev's lady as she forgets to buzz in while facing off against Chris. In response, Brie chants her husband's WWE "Yes" slogan.
"Twin realtors," the This Is Us actor hints during this round.
After pow-wowing with the team, Brie and the other female contestant correctly guess HGTV's Property Brothers and tie up the game. Brie's side scores another point after solving Kylie's one-word clue for Queer Eye.
And it seems that this team is having a hot streak as Lester goes on to give a solid two-word clue for The Handmaid's Tale.
"Dystopian future," the NBC Nightly News anchor states.
"Handmaid's Tale? I feel good about it," Chris quips while mulling things over with Brie and Kylie.
Catch NBC's Hollywood Game Night on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
