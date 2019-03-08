Brand New
Nikki Bella's Mom Wants Her to "Find Balance"—But the WWE Star Is Too Busy Getting In Shape for Evolution

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019

Nikki Bella knows life is a balancing act, but she still wants to be the last one standing.

In this clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, the superstar wrestler has been hard at work getting prepped for Evolution, the first-ever WWE pay-per-view event featuring an all-women roster. With such an incredible opportunity to make history at the organization she's called home (at least professionally) for most of the last decade, Nikki really wants to bring her A game. And while her mom Kathy Colace totally understands that, she's also concerned that her daughter might be pushing herself a little too hard.

"I think you're physically and mentally exhausted," says Kathy in the clip. "You want to do such a great job on everything and you will but…"

"Isn't that a good thing?" Nikki cuts in.

"Well, yeah. It's a good thing," her mom replies. "But don't be too hard on yourself."

Despite Kathy's advice, it sounds like Nikki has already made up her mind about what her road to Evolution is going to look like.

"My mom just won't let it go that she really wants me to find balance in my life," says the Bella Twin in a confessional later on. "What people don't understand is, if us women don't deliver, there may never be another all women's pay-per-view. And unless you're in that situation, you just don't understand that pressure."

Hear what else Nikki's mom has to say about her daughter's intense training schedule in the clip above! 

