How many full-grown WWE wrestling champions does it take to un-fasten a seat belt?

More than one, apparently. At least that's how the numbers add up in this silly clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, which finds Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan a whopping 26 minutes late to family cooking class. How come?

"'Cause of your driving," Brie tells her husband from the passenger seat. "Everyone always blames me when we're late, but they should be blaming you 'cause usually your norm is 45 on the freeway."

An appalled Bryan claims the accusation is "such a lie," though he does appear to have some sense of where she's coming from in a confessional interview moments later.