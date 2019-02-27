Nikki Bella needs girl talk STAT…but is Brie Bella up for it at 12:46 in the morning?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, the single Bella Twin heads to her sister's home after an eventful date with The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus. While Birdie Danielson's mom is eager to hear about Nikki's outing, she isn't thrilled that the recap is happening after midnight.

"Well, how was your date?" the mother of one asks her sister. "I mean, you woke me up. You're in my house."

Although Nikki informs Brie that her date "was great," the wrestling maven is clearly unimpressed with the lack of specifics. As you may recall, Brie is the one who set Nikki up with the Bachelor nation veteran.

After seemingly sensing Brie's frustration, Nikki notes she's "gonna head out."