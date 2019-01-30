Nikki Bella is over being told what to do!

In this clip from Sunday (Feb. 10)'s all-new Total Bellas, the WWE star reveals to Brie Bella that she wants to enlist Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev's help for a surprise. Apparently, Nikki hopes Artem will help her get in shape for Evolution and choreograph a dance for mom Kathy Colace.

"I absolutely loved the shape I was in when I was dancing," Nikki explains in a confessional. "Doing this dance with my mom means that I could be in that same shape for Evolution, because that's what I really, really want. Like, so bad!"

However, the Bella Twin faces almost immediate criticism from her sister. Per the mother-of-one, Nikki and Artem's "chemistry" could spark unnecessary rumors.

"I have amazing chemistry with people in the ring, people don't call me a lesbian!" Nikki defends at dinner. "I'm just trying to prove a point."