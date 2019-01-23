EXCLUSIVE!

Reunited! Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Can't Stop Smiling During Lunch Date on Total Bellas

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev are back together and it feels so good!

In this exclusive preview from Sunday's new episode of Total Bellas, the former Dancing With the Stars couple reunite for a lunch date and their chemistry is palpable to say the least.

"Today I'm meeting Artem for lunch and Artem was my Dancing With the Stars pro. The last time I saw Artem I was in a relationship for so long so I'm just really excited to see him today," the WWE star admits in the video clip.

Once Artem arrives, the Russian hunk and Nikki share a big hug and exchange pleasantries. "How are you?" a beaming Artem asks and Nikki replies, "Good, how are you?"

"It's been ages," he says. "It has been ages," Nikki grins.

"You look good," Nikki tells him.

Photos

Nikki Bella's Quotes on Dating and Single Life

Total Bellas 403, Nikki Bella

E!

The two sit down for lunch and cannot stop smiling at each other as they catch up.

"A lot's happened since I've seen you last, which has been a long time," a giddy Nikki says.

"Yeah, it's been a while. You've been traveling?" Artem asks. "A lot," Nikki says.

See Nikki and Artem's chemistry in the clip above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shaquille ONeal, Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal Breaks Down in Tears Speaking About ''Little Brother'' Kobe Bryant

Ellen Pompeo

Why Ellen Pompeo Is Criticizing Coverage of the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Tiffany Franco, Ronald Smith

90 Day Fiance's Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Announce Split

Claire Danes, Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic

Why Claire Danes Decided Not to Do Titanic With Leonardo DiCaprio

Nikkie de Jager

Why YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Doesn't Want to Name Her Blackmailer

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finalize Their Divorce

Laura Dern, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Laura Dern Reveals Why Marriage Story Made Her "Believe In Love"

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Artem Chigvintsev , Nikki Bella , Top Stories , Exclusives , Dancing With The Stars , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.