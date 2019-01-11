RETURNS
When it comes to baby no. 2, Bryan Danielson has a game plan.

In this clip from Sunday's season 4 premiere of Total Bellas, Brie Bella's husband (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) suggests the WWE maven try fertility tea to help them conceive another child.

"Guess what I got you? Well, actually it's for both of us," the 37-year-old remarks. "Women's moon cycle tea—it's a fertility tea."

Although Brie seems less than impressed with the helpful hot beverage, Bryan happily notes it will help them get "ready for that baby no. 2." However, for the tea to be effective, Brie must "drink this tea, lie on my back, bring my knees to my chest (hold them), relax in this position breathing long and deep for 1 to 3 minutes."

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Even though Bryan is eager to make Brie a cup, it appears the mother of one isn't interested in trying the tea.

"I feel like you come up with more ways for us to get pregnant than myself," the Total Bellas star relays to her husband in a confessional. "I just think of one way, which is usually the correct way."

Thankfully, Bryan agrees with Brie as he concedes that the traditional way is how their daughter Birdie Danielson was conceived.

"The one month we didn't try…she came," Nikki Bella's twin concludes.

Watch Brie and Bryan's baby no. 2 talk for yourself in the clip above!

